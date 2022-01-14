IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 223,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,210. The stock has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

