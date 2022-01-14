IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $348.96. 4,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,150. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.