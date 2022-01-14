India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 148,733 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

