Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth $779,000.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $43.22. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.