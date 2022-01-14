Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

