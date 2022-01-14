InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.59 million.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. InMode has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

