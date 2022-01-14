Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $32.16 on Friday. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Inotiv by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inotiv by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.