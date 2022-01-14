Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 2861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

