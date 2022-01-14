Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director John F. Crowley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

