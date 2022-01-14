Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys C$477,751.14 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.27 per share, with a total value of C$477,751.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$644,525.16.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04.

On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00.

SVI stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.22. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. Analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

