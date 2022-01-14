Insider Buying: ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Buys 7,560 Shares of Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $19,958.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS ZIVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 16,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,603. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

