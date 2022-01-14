Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. 965,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,904. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

