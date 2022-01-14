Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,955,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,087,540.24.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

CNQ traded up C$2.27 on Friday, hitting C$65.18. 5,697,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

