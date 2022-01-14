Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $30,816.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.