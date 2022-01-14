Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,404,200.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.