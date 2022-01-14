Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells 78,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.81 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

