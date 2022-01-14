Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

