Inspire Investing LLC Invests $276,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

