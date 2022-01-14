Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $40.33 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

