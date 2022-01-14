Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,296 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.