Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,042 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

