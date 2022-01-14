Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.86 and its 200-day moving average is $285.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.60 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.