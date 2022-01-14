Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITRG. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

