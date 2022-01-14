Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 436,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

