Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.22.

ICE opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

