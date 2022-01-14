Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$50.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 9.3399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

