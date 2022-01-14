International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Acquires £10,260 in Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,926.97).

IBT opened at GBX 671 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862 ($11.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.32. The stock has a market cap of £276.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.