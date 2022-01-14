International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 163.74 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 11,232,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,174. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

