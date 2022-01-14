International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 170 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 164.42 ($2.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.