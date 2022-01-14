International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

