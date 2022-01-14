Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.58.

ITPOF opened at $20.15 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

