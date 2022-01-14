Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 20,948 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $854,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28.

Shares of ITCI opened at $40.97 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

