Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 403.9% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 403.9% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

