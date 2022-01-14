Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.88. 137,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 177,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

