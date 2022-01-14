Investors Buy High Volume of REE Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 593% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,115 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,843. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

