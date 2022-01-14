Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $390.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.24. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

