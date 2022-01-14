ION (ION) Market Cap Tops $400,227.95

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ION has a market capitalization of $400,227.95 and $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00208522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.78 or 0.00463350 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,685,590 coins and its circulating supply is 13,785,590 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

