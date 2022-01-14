IOST (IOST) Market Cap Achieves $525.53 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $525.53 million and approximately $45.42 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00342651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.