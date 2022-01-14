Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.71 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

