Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $24,205.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $23,765.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,978.46.

IRM opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.