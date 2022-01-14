iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.