iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.