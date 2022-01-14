iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,543 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $190,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

