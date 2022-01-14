iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 928,247 shares.The stock last traded at $85.54 and had previously closed at $84.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
