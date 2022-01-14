iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 928,247 shares.The stock last traded at $85.54 and had previously closed at $84.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

