iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Shares of EMXC opened at $62.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

