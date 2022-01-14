iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.60

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $26.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 60,431 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000.

