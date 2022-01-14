iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 785.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 505,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.