iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.53. The stock had a trading volume of 112,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,902. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

