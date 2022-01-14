iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $270.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.52 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

