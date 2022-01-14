iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $522.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $375.06 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

